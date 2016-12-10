Holiday help from the library

So you have survived Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. You have, we hope, shopped local right here in Ridgefield. And you still have names on your gift list. Here’s how the library can help.

The library store offers many small, affordable gifts perfect for readers and writers, all proudly bearing a library brand or theme and particularly suitable for stocking stuffers, Secret Santa goodies and teacher gifts. Can’t decide? We now offer library store gift certificates. Get as many as you need at $5 each and let your recipients choose their favorite item.

The Friends of the Library maintain a select display of used books for sale on an ongoing basis in a case in the Bossidy Commons next to the elevator. At this time of year, it is stocked with a wonderful array of nearly new holiday and gift books.

Someone on your list who really doesn’t need or want another “thing” in their life? Choose from our Wish List of programs, materials and other library services and give a gift to benefit the whole Ridgefield Library family in their honor instead. See the whole catalog of items in different price ranges online at ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director at the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at [email protected] or 203-438-2282, ext. 11009.