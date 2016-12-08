The Ridgefield Press

Camerata d’Amici’s Christmas concert

Ridgefield choral group Camerata d’Amici will present its Christmas concert, Angels We Have Heard, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. at the South Salem (N.Y.) Presbyterian Church.

The program includes traditional and contemporary settings of medieval and Renaissance texts as well as the celebratory side of the season.

Sunday’s program includes a solo performances by Ridgefield resident Juliet Pratt.

Tickets are available via check payable to Camerata d’Amici, P.O. Box 74, Ridgefield 06877. Tickets at the door are $25 for adults (or $20 in advance) and $10 for children 12 and under.

