The SymphoNYChorus will present its annual Christmas concert at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.

The New York City group is a Christian, faith-based community of vocalists and instrumentalists. Its director is Henric Ideström, Jesse Lee’s music minister.

The concert will feature renditions of favorite Christmas carols and new pieces as well. There’s no admission fee, but an offering will be taken.