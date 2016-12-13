Choral singers invited to perform

Congregation Shir Shalom is planning a musical show in January and invites area choral singers interested in participating to attend a rehearsal on Monday, Jan. 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 in the sanctuary at the Peaceable Street location.

The show, featuring the Serendipity Chorale and Congregation Shir Shalom’s adult choir, is on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. and fuses prayer and traditional spirituals in the 14th year Gigi Van Dyke and Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray have collaborated.

Pianist Gina Wilson will perform and Rabbi David Reiner will deliver a message on the Rev. Martin Luther King and co-lead the worship service.

Congregation Shir Shalom is a reform congregation serving Westchester and Fairfield counties. For more information, contact the temple office at 203-438-6589 or ourshirshalom.org