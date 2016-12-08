The Ridgefield Press

St. Stephen’s plans Blue Christmas service

By The Ridgefield Press on December 8, 2016 in Happenings, Religion · 0 Comments

Planning the Blue Christmas service, from left, front row: Chloe Ball and the Rev. Whitney Altopp; second row: Lori Marks, Scott Toperzer and Marilyn Jenkins, seminarian.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Main Street will hold its annual Candlelight Blue Christmas Service, which is open to the public, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.  

The service of prayers, meditations and music is intended as an opportunity to find peace and comfort during the often-hectic Christmas holiday.

“The busy holiday season can intensify grief and loneliness,” said the Rev. Whitney Altopp, rector of St. Stephen’s. “Coming together for quiet prayers and meditations gives participants a way to be in community without needing to mingle or be cheery. We cherish giving people this sacred place and time.”

For information, call the church office at 203-438-3789.

