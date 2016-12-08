St. Stephen’s plans Blue Christmas service

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Main Street will hold its annual Candlelight Blue Christmas Service, which is open to the public, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.

The service of prayers, meditations and music is intended as an opportunity to find peace and comfort during the often-hectic Christmas holiday.

“The busy holiday season can intensify grief and loneliness,” said the Rev. Whitney Altopp, rector of St. Stephen’s. “Coming together for quiet prayers and meditations gives participants a way to be in community without needing to mingle or be cheery. We cherish giving people this sacred place and time.”

For information, call the church office at 203-438-3789.