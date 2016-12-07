Keeler Tavern Museum offers tours, luncheons

The decorated door at the Keeler Tavern Museum signals the start of the holiday season, which includes tours of the museum and Christmas luncheons.

The mother-daughter team of Carrie Warner and Connie Fenton have decorated the covered porch and taproom door using vintage objects and natural materials, including pine cones painted red. The decorations extend into the inside of the museum, where each room features a different holiday theme.

Christmas luncheons are through Saturday, Dec. 10, with two seatings each day. Cost per person is $30. The museum is also open for public tours Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Online registrations are available at keelertavernmuseum.org or by calling 203-438-5485.

The Holiday Boutique is open through Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10:30 to 3:30 and on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 4.

The Holiday Art Show in the Carriage Barn featuring local artists Tina Cobelle Sturges and Hans Fischer is open through Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 to 3:30.