In this week’s Ridgefield Press

On this week's front page: New classes proposed at the high school, holidays to pause Route 35 traffic, a broken phone system that costs a half-million dollars to repair, regulating first floor retail in the village, and the football teams plays for its third state championship Saturday afternoon.

  • The high school football team made an amazing comeback Monday night to earn a place in this year’s Class LL state championship game Saturday afternoon against conference-rival Darien.
  • Drivers sick and tired of the alternating traffic on Route 35 will get a reprieve beginning the week of Dec. 19 when the state’s transportation department will issue a two week break on road construction in town to hopefully benefit holiday consumerism. Will it work?
  • The blighted house on Catoonah Street is coming down finally.
  • Three new classes were proposed to the Board of Education last week — one focuses on design and uses recycled materials as teaching resources.
  • That’s not the only education story filling the paper: the board project’s a surplus this year despite a continued budget freeze; a health benefits consultant is coming to town Monday to analyze potential savings; and, with those savings, the schools might need to buy a whole new telephone system — because the current one isn’t working, at all.
  • Speaking of the school board, they’ll be busy discussing school closing options Monday night and attending this year’s tri-board meeting Tuesday night.
  • While education spending will be a hot topic after the new year, letter writers are rather focused on the proposed special permit application that would allow a drug rehab facility on Old West Mountain Road — and possibly elsewhere in town.
  • In the news briefs this week, Mountainside — the company that’s submitted the aforementioned special permit application — has announced it’s hosting an informational meeting Saturday. Residents must RSVP to attend though.
  • Its that time of year for Nutcracker performances and holiday boutiques — the happenings section has plenty of those this week.
  • There’s no People section due to a lack of space (advertisements), but plenty of business news to read through, including the RVNA’s new rehab center located at its headquarters on Governor Street.
