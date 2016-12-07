School of Dance presents Nutcracker

The Ridgefield School of Dance will present the Nutcracker ballet on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 1:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School.

The ballet features Ridgefield High School seniors Nina Moss and Anneke Schole in their final Nutcracker performance as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Dew Drop, respectively. Mackenzie Whitelaw will reprise her role as the Queen Rat in the great battle scene between mice and toy soldiers, and Madison Rucolas will perform as Snow Queen, with all company members dancing the Waltz of the Snowflakes.

Alice Lombardo, a sixth grader at East Ridge Middle School, will dance as Clara, the young girl who embraces the magic of Christmas. Kenna Winslow of Weston will perform as the regal Soldier Prince. Also dancing in featured roles are company members Julia Garrett, Eugenia Cashman, Makena Davi, and Lily Meyler from Ridgefield, Kyra Winslow of Weston, and Meryl Kaduboski and Rachel Castaldi of Wilton. All members of the ballet department participate, with the youngest ballerinas performing as the charming BonBons. Guest artists include Catherine Whitelaw as Mother Ginger and Craig Winslow as Drosselmeyer.

Holiday Dreams, by the jazz department, will immediately follow The Nutcracker, with several dances set to songs of the season. Original choreography by Michael Crawford, Justin Torres and Stevi Van Meter will include jazz, contemporary, lyrical, and tap.

Tickets are available online at theridgefieldschoolofdance.com and at the door. More information is available at 203-894-5957.