Ridgefield dancers in Wilton Nutcracker







Among the more than 80 students and adults in the Wilton Dance Studio’s production of the Nutcracker ballet are several from Ridgefield.

Angela Pacheco, a sixth grader at St. Mary’s School, plays the leading role of Clara.

Performing as the ballerina doll is Ridgefield High School freshman Olivia Seal, and Savanna Shettler and Alexa Berriola are dancers in the production.

“The thing that is special to me about The Nutcracker is that I have been in it since I was 4 years old. It’s a great way to celebrate the holidays and the best part for me is spending time with my friends,” Pacheco said.

“I’m excited to dance the part of Ballerina Doll this year because it challenged me to expand my performing abilities,” Seal said.

The ballet will be performed on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Wilton High School’s Clune Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 203-544-9007, go to wiltondance.com or purchase at the door on the day of the show.