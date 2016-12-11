The Ridgefield Press

College honors Benjamin Ortiz

Ridgefield resident Benjamin Ortiz received the 2016 Distinguished Alumni award on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the eighth annual Housatonic Community College Foundation Alumni Hall of Fame gala.

Ortiz, originally from Bridgeport, is an independent curator and art adviser who took classes at Housatonic Community College. He began his museum career as a junior curator at the Housatonic Museum of Art under museum founder Burt Chernow.

“I consider myself a cultural worker for the past 39 years and I owe it to Housatonic,” Ortiz said. “Burt Chernow was an incredible mentor to me. In 1977 he suggested I go into the curatorial field because there weren’t many Latinos in the field, so I dedicated myself to this endeavor.”

As an art adviser with Ridgefield-based Bozarte, Ortiz specializes in American, Caribbean and Latin American artists.

