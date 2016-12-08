The Ridgefield Press

Poetry talk with Ira Joe

By The Ridgefield Press on December 8, 2016 in Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefielder Ira Joe Fisher will present an afternoon of poetry at the Ridgefield Library on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2.

Fisher will read and lead a discussion of some poems by some of his favorite poets. Fisher is the author of Remembering Rew, a poetry chapbook, and the full-length collections Some Holy Weight in the Village Air, Songs from an Earlier Century and The Creek at the End of the Lawns.

He has a master of fine arts degree in poetry from New England College and has taught poetry, communications and broadcast history at New England College. He lectures and teaches at the University of Connecticut and Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.

To register and for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

