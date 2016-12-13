The Ridgefield Press

Rotary’s ‘Taste’ supports events

By The Ridgefield Press on December 13, 2016

 

The Rotary Club’s 18th annual Taste of Ridgefield is on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Ridgefield Community Center, with sessions from 12:30 to 3 and 4 to 6.

The money raised helps Rotary support such annual events as Citizen of the Year, Saturday with Santa, Easter Egg Scramble, Alzheimer’s Walk, Amber Alert, holiday bell ringing for the Salvation Army, and the Ridgefield High School Interact Club.

Last year’s event had more than 30 local restaurants and merchants participate, and more are expected in 2017.

