Ridgefield singer-songwriter Elza Libhart will be returning to the stage tonight, Thursday, Dec. 8, at Western Connecticut State University, 181 White Street in Danbury, at 8:45 to headline an original show with her trio. It’s part of the Midtown Coffee House Series.

Libhart recently won an international songwriting contest and signed with an L.A. production company to provide music for film and television.