The Ridgefield Guild of Artists 12th annual Festive Home continues Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 to 5 through Friday, Dec. 23, at the Guild barn on Halpin Lane.

The holiday showcase and fund-raiser offers original art, holiday décor and gift items with new merchandise arriving weekly.

Annually, members donated 10 x 10 canvases for sale with all proceeds going to the guild. More information at rgoa.org or 203-438-8863.