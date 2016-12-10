ed2go courses

Online courses with ed2go are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, including business, computer, writing, psychology, languages, health, and online test prep including C++, Network+, QuickBooks, GED, GMAT, SAT, GRE, LSAT, and certification prep classes.

All courses run for six weeks. A new session of each course begins on the second or third Wednesday of each month. The next sessions start Dec. 14 and Jan. 18. Courses are project-oriented and include lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, discussion areas, and supplementary links. Most of the courses cost between $99 and $120. Information is available at ridgefieldschools.org (click ed2go online courses) or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.