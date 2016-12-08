A supernatural evening at library

Jeff Belanger, host of New England Legends on PBS, Ghostvillage.com founder, and seen on the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures, will present “A Supernatural Evening” at the Ridgefield Library on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.



For the last 17 years, Belanger has searched the world for monsters, ghosts and other paranormal legends. His talk will include images, audio clips, and video followed by a question-and-answer session for the audience. He will also have autographed books available for purchase.

To register and for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.