The Ridgefield Press

A supernatural evening at library

By The Ridgefield Press on December 8, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

Jeff Belanger

Jeff Belanger

 

Jeff Belanger, host of New England Legends on PBS, Ghostvillage.com founder, and seen on the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures, will present “A Supernatural Evening” at the Ridgefield Library on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.

For the last 17 years, Belanger has searched the world for monsters, ghosts and other paranormal legends. His talk will include images, audio clips, and video followed by a question-and-answer session for the audience. He will also have autographed books available for purchase.

To register and for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post ROAR: Jumping for Joy
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress