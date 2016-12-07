The classic Christmas poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas, known by its first line, ’Twas the Night Before Christmas, was first published in 1823 in the Troy, N.Y., Sentinel and is responsible for many modern holiday traditions and imagery.

Though first published anonymously, the poem was attributed to Clement Clarke Moore. Moore’s image of Santa Claus was inspired by a local Dutch handyman and historical Saint Nicholas. Many of the features still associated with Santa Claus were popularized by the poem: riding a sleigh that lands on the roof, entering down the chimney, and carrying a bag full of toys.

By having St. Nicholas arrive on Christmas Eve, Moore also neatly shifted focus from Christmas Day, which was becoming the family holiday to some controversy. The poem also popularized the tradition of exchanging gifts, and seasonal Christmas shopping started to assume an economic importance.

A Visit from St. Nicholas, has become vastly popular and it has become a tradition in many families to read the poem before bed on Christmas Eve. At the Keeler Tavern Museum, we have also picked up the tradition; every year, we host a reading by a costumed actor in front of a cheery fire in the Garden House. This year’s event, on Dec.1, at 6 p.m., also includes carol singing, a holiday craft, photos in the museum’s antique sleigh, and hot cocoa. For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org or call 203-438-5485.

Correction: Due to a Ridgefield Press editing error, last week’s column about KTM’s signature holiday chutney, the word “don’t” was added, suggesting that working conditions did not meet health department standards. The sentence should have read: “The once-a-year seasonal chutney does require 80 pounds of cranberries, a bushel of apples, 50 pounds of onions — and the better part of two days of slicing, dicing, chopping, and mixing by a dozen or more volunteers working in conditions that meet Health Department standards.”