Lifeguards, diving, clay class

You can become an American Red Cross certified lifeguard in just six days. Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is offering a Lifeguard Training Course for students ages 15 or older. Classes run from Jan. 29 to March 5 and meet on Sundays from 10 to 5:30. Participants must pass a pre-course skills test in order to be eligible to participate. The pre-course skills test is on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1. to 3. Visit us online for a list of test requirements.

Does your child want to try springboard diving? Students ages 6 to 16 in our entry-level course will learn front approaches, back presses, basic dives, and drills and advance individually as they master each element. The class meets on Saturdays from 1 to 2:30 starting on Jan. 7 and ending on Feb. 11. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Children can become ceramicists and let their imaginations run wild in our Clay Along with Michelle classes for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Participants will experiment with different hand-building clay forms, including pinch pots, coils, slabs, reliefs, and tiles. Classes meet on Tuesdays from Jan. 10 to Feb. 21 and run from 5 to 6 p.m. More information: ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 203-431-2755.