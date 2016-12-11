The Ridgefield Press

Lifeguards, diving, clay class

By Kathy Fassman on December 11, 2016 in Columns, Happenings · 0 Comments

You can become an American Red Cross certified lifeguard in just six days. Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is offering a Lifeguard Training Course for students ages 15 or older. Classes run from Jan. 29 to March 5 and meet on Sundays from 10 to 5:30. Participants must pass a pre-course skills test in order to be eligible to participate. The pre-course skills test is on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1. to 3. Visit us online for a list of test requirements.

Does your child want to try springboard diving? Students ages 6 to 16 in our entry-level course will learn front approaches, back presses, basic dives, and drills and advance individually as they master each element. The class meets on Saturdays from 1 to 2:30 starting on Jan. 7 and ending on Feb. 11. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Children can become ceramicists and let their imaginations run wild in our Clay Along with Michelle classes for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Participants will experiment with different hand-building clay forms, including pinch pots, coils, slabs, reliefs, and tiles. Classes meet on Tuesdays from Jan. 10 to Feb. 21 and run from 5 to 6 p.m. More information: ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 203-431-2755.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Looking Back: More children means more rooms, teachers Next Post College honors Benjamin Ortiz
About author
The Ridgefield Press

Kathy Fassman


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress