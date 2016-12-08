ROAR: Jumping for Joy

At the ROAR Shelter we sometimes wonder, if the dogs and cats could talk, what they would say about their lives before their ROAR rescue.

Meet Leah, a 6-year-old Miniature Pinscher mix from Florida, who since the day she arrived at the ROAR Shelter, and while she cannot speak, reminds us every day to view our own glasses as half-full.

The physical scars on Leah’s back, while source unknown, appear to be burns. And she can be quite reactive when it comes to warming up to certain dogs.

Oh, how we wish she could tell us about her past. How can a tiny 10-pound bundle of joy with a troubled history be so joyful?

No matter, when it comes to humans, Leah will bound into your lap and snuggle, follow you everywhere, and insist you get your exercise by giving her long walks.

Leah’s questionable past no longer seems to matter to her, as she sees her life going forward at the ROAR Shelter and then into a forever home as complete.

We know no rescue dog comes custom made for all families. Patience, commitment and consistency on your part will keep Leah’s glass always half-full and maybe make you jump for joy with her.

Leah is spayed, micro-chipped and up to date on vaccines. Her adoption fee is $250.

The ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South Street. Go to www.roar-ridgefield.org to learn more about our adoptable dogs and cats.