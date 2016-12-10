Getting ready for winter

With the first blast of cold weather and snow, it’s time to prepare for the winter months ahead. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection recommend these steps to keep you and your home safe: install weatherstripping, insulation and storm windows; clear gutters and fix roof leaks; have your heating system serviced; inspect and clean fireplaces and chimneys; install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and check batteries; have an alternative heat source (generators should be at least 20 feet from the house); stock up on water and nonperishable foods that don’t require cooking; keep cell phones fully charged; and don’t store grills, camp stoves or generators in the house, basement or garage.

In addition, putting together an emergency kit is strongly suggested. It should contain flashlights or battery-operated lamps, a weather radio, extra batteries, a first aid kit and extra medicines, baby items, and sand or cat litter to provide walkway traction. Check on relatives or neighbors who are vulnerable to the cold, including the elderly, those with chronic health issues, very young children, and pets.

Prepare your car for winter driving by servicing the radiator and checking antifreeze levels, checking tire tread and replacing worn tires with all-weather or snow tires, keeping the gas tank full and using a winterized windshield washer. Your car should also have a car emergency kit that contains a blanket, food and water, booster cables, a tire pump, sand or cat litter for traction, maps and a compass, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio, extra batteries, and a first aid kit.

When spending time outdoors, dress appropriately, in layers, and if you’re traveling, have a friend and cell phone with you whenever possible. If your car becomes stranded, stay with it unless there’s a safer place within 100 yards. Remain visible by tying something bright on the car, turning on the inside light when the car is running, and raising the hood once snow stops. Run the engine and heater no more than 10 minutes every hour, keep a downwind window open and be sure the tailpipe is not blocked.