Thrift Shop: What’s old is new again

There is not a rule that says a gift has to be new to be special. In fact, some people search thrift shops and tag sales to find just the right items. We have a few slightly used things that may be perfect for someone on your holiday list.

One of my favorites is a set of black leather footstools set on brown wooden bases. Each measures 16 inches square by 8 inches high, but they stack together to double the pleasure. They have an old library feel to them and would be wonderful in any den or office.

Here’s an idea if a gardener is on your list: Get the Husky gardening bag, a sun hat, gardening apron, and a few gardening books from the Thrift Shop, and purchase a trough and some clippers from the hardware store. With a little creativity, you can take something old and make it new again.

Come work with our design consultants and create something special for someone you love. We’re open Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 2 at 15 Catoonah Street. Note: We will open at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, because of our volunteer holiday celebration.