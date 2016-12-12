Pool players, here is a fun opportunity to sharpen your skills while raising money for lifelong learning at Founders Hall. Sign up for the Eight-Ball Challenge on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For $10 a game, you can compete one-on-one in a game of eight-ball with Paris Caporale, a life-time amateur pool player and multi-tournament winner. Paris, a former Ridgefield resident and son of a Founders Hall member, was also one of our original instructors, teaching billiards techniques when Founders Hall first opened. Several of our billiards room regulars honed their cue stick skills under his tutelage.

“Paris is coming home for the holidays,” said Development Director Cindy Nesbitt, “and he reached out to us because he wanted to do something meaningful for Founders Hall. We thought the Eight-Ball Challenge would be fun.”

The challenge is open to members and the general public. To participate, simply sign up at the front desk or call 203-431-7000. You can play more than once in this pay-as-you-play event. You pocket the eight-ball and Founders Hall will pocket the proceeds, investing them in providing more classes, programs and events for you.