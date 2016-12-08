Last week’s Holiday Stroll was so much fun. We love being a starting point for the horse and carriage rides and we love seeing all of your smiling faces. Thank you so much for stopping by to see us.

Ladies Night is tonight. Don’t miss out on the fun. Tickets are available at the door. We have a full, fabulous night planned for you. This is our biggest and best one yet. We have wine, Prosecco and hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and a house full of vendors. Katie Brown, TV personality and author, will be doing a holiday craft demo, Elements Massage will offer free table and chair massages, and board-certified physician Dr. Satchi from Candlewood Aesthetics will be here with botox at special Ladies Night pricing. Have an intuitive reading or indulge in a bit of Reiki healing. We have an extensive list of vendors inclusive of jewelry and accessories, clothing, skin care, candles, knitting kits, paper and stationery, bags and luggage, handmade serving trays and cutting boards, essential oils, hand-painted wine glasses, homemade jams and sauces, seasonings and spices. There is literally something for everyone on your gift list. Hope to see you tonight. Check out our website, lounsburyhouse.org, for information on this and all of our upcoming events.