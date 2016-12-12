Schools to review health insurance tonight

Rob Fitzpatrick, the school district’s consultant for health benefits, will present his insurance claims review for the 2015-16 school year and give preliminary budget projections for the 2017-18 school year at the Board of Education meeting Monday, Dec. 12.

As part of his presentation, Fitzpatrick is expected to examine potential savings under the district’s current plan this year and how it will affect the cost of medical benefits next year.

According to that meeting’s agenda packet, the district is projected to spend $14,329,070 in medical-related expenses this year, with a projected variance of $3,749,170.

The potential savings could possibly offset the district’s spike in special enrollment settlements — a rising cost that forced Superintendent Dr. Karen Baldwin to implement a “budget freeze” at a Board of Finance meeting in October, capping all departments at 75% of their approved budget items.

Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Rocky Hill-based Brown & Brown of Connecticut, was scheduled to present at the board’s last meeting, on Nov. 28, but had to reschedule.

The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect Street.