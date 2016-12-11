Looking Back: More children means more rooms, teachers

To deal with rising enrollments 25 years ago, School Superintendent Jerry Marcus recommended redistricting, plus building nine more classrooms spread among the four elementary schools, the Dec. 12, 1991, Press reported.

The new rooms would cost $1.4 million ($2.5 million in today’s dollars). “District-wide and long-term needs will be addressed,” he said of the plan.

Former selectman Lillian Moorhead, a resident for 29 years, was moving to Martha’s Vineyard. When she was elected to the Board of Selectmen in 1973, Moorhead became the first woman in in the town’s 258-year history to serve on the board.

The National Education Association-Ridgefield settled for pay increases of 3.8%, 3.7%, and 3.6% for the next three years, a deal teachers union president RoseMary Fredericks called “within the comparable ranges of the area around us.”

In a letter to the editors, Jerry Chambers of Chambers Army and Navy wrote on behalf of Ridgefield merchants: “You remembered us when your church needed a donation … when you needed a door prize for your function … when your school needed an ad for the yearbook,” etc. “Did you remember us when it came time to shop for the holidays, or did you give your business to the mall? Will you ask the mall for money when we are gone?”

Bill Rich and Jean Ferlazzo were chairing a steering committee to create a commission to fight drug and alcohol use among teenagers.

50 years ago

The Board of Education approved adding 17.5 new teaching positions to the faculty in the next school year, the Dec. 15, 1966, Press reported. The increase was needed to handle rapidly rising enrollments as the town continued to add a couple hundred new houses a year.

The school board also voted to ask the selectmen to buy the 77-acre Richardson property at North Salem and Ridgebury Roads to hold as a site of a possible new high school.

Miss Lucille Paterniani of East Ridge and New York City attended a community leaders seminar on the role of the United Nations in the United States at the special invitation of the Foreign Policy Association. Miss Paterniani was executive assistant of International Editions at Reader’s Digest.

World Green Stamps announced that it was ceasing operations in Connecticut. S&H green stamps would continue to be offered by stores in the state.

Miss Irene Tulipani, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aldo Tulipani of Ramapoo Road, and James M. Gray, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Gray of Hayes Lane, were married in St. Mary’s Church on Nov. 26.

Pete Santini scored 21 points as the Tigers downed Masuk, 83-70, to win the season’s basketball opener. They also rallied to top Wilton, 65-59, behind the sharp shooting of Stan Englehardt and Tony Forcelli.—J.S.