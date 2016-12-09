Schools project year-end balance of $81,600

Special education settlement costs, off-budget personnel hiring, and fuel to heat the schools during the winter months — these are all items that the school district’s business manager, Paul Hendrickson, will be monitoring in December as the district continues to operate at a 75% spending freeze on all its discretionary (optional) budget accounts.

Hendrickson delivered an October financial report at the Board of Education meeting Nov. 28 and told the board — based on limited results — that the schools are currently projected to end up in the black, with a year-end balance of $81,619.

“Note that this balance does not take into account any effects from the current budget freeze,” he said. “The district continues to be challenged by special education-related expenses and costs related to necessary additional personnel.

“Obviously, the winter weather will play a significant role in the next few months’ expenses.”

The major challenge to the special education budget is settlements, Hendrickson said earlier in the report.

The district has budgeted $950,000 in that category and has encumbered all but $79,554 in the first two months of the year.

“On the horizon are four settlements totaling $329,727 and three or four possible settlements which are in their initial stage,” he said.

He told the board that the special education budget relies heavily on the state’s excess cost reimbursement (ECR), which has been budgeted at $1.9 million.

Hendrickson added that the district’s basic contribution — or its deductible — this year is $76,667, which means the cost of a student’s services, and transportation if required, must exceed that number before the district is eligible for any (ECR) for that student.

“Last year it was $74,354,” Hendrickson said.