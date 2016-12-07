Police log: Speeding and pot, DUI on Route 7

The Ridgefield Police Department recorded the following reports between Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Dec. 4:

Speeding and pot

A Wilton woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding following a stop on Danbury Road at 11:44 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.

Police said Katie Sutpen, 20, was clocked traveling 66 mph in a 40-mph zone.

According to a report, an investigation revealed Sutpen was driving under the influence. She was also found in possession of marijuana after a search of her vehicle.

She was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where she was released on a $200 bond and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Dec. 20.

DUI on Route 7

A Tackora Trail man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a stop on Ethan Allen Highway at 2:02 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Police said Michael O’Malley, 44, was stopped for driving erratically on the state highway and an investigation revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

He was released after posting a $20 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Dec. 22.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

10:16 a.m.: Suspicious person, Limestone Road; 2:16 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Catoonah Street; 3:28: Abandoned vehicle, Halpin Lane; 4:23: Criminal mischief, Beaver Brook Road; 7:03: Accident, Great Hill Road

Wednesday, Nov. 30

7:17 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Mamanasco Road; 7:26: Two-car accident, Ethan Allen Highway; 1 p.m.: Two-car accident, Maple Shade Road; 1:39: Pistol permits, headquarters; 1:59: Suspicious activity, Washington Avenue; 5:55: Accident, Rockwell Road; 6:36: Accident, Haviland Road; 7:02: Accident, Cooper Road; 9:02: Animal-related matter, Ridgebury Road

Thursday, Dec. 1

8:22 a.m.: Vehicle larceny, Copps Hill Road; 10:50: Two-car accident, Danbury Road; 10:55: Larceny, Old West Mountain Road; 11:49: Suspicious person, Crest Road; 1:45 p.m.: Larceny report, headquarters; 4:28: Accident, Branchville Road; 4:55: Accident, Ethan Allen Highway; 5:18: Accident, Old Pierce Road; 8:24: Pistol permits, headquarters

Friday, Dec. 2

1:08 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Ethan Allen Highway; 1:10: Suspicious vehicle, Oscaleta Road; 3:38: Noise complaint, Danbury Road; 8:03 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Maplewood Road; 9:48: Suspicious vehicle, Revere Drive

Saturday, Dec. 3

1:54 a.m.: DUI, Ethan Allen Highway; 11:02: Vehicle damage, Danbury Road; 2:31 p.m.: Property missing, Danbury Road; 3:29: Accident, Mountain Road; 5:22: Accident, Danbury Road; 11:02: Suspicious vehicle, Branchville train station

Sunday, Dec. 4

8:25 a.m.: Accident, Old Still Road; 4:37 p.m.: Animal-related matter, George Washington Highway; 5:21: Criminal mischief, Sandlewood Lane; 6:54: Abandoned vehicle, Danbury Road