Letter: Drug rehab facility, not in that back yard

To the Editor:

Three years ago my husband and I were closing on a home in Ridgefield. I was four months pregnant and was looking forward to moving out of our small one-bedroom condo in New York to a family-friendly town.

There were many attributes of Ridgefield that appealed to me. One being there was ample retail and commercial development but it was kept separate from residential neighborhoods. Our previous condo in New York was in a mixed neighborhood of residential homes and commercial business. With that comes increased traffic, security concerns, additional waste — all which affect the quality of life in residential neighborhoods.

Although I do not live on Old West Mountain Road, this affects our entire community. Had I been looking for a home today, I’d probably be thinking if the Planning and Zoning Commission approves this commercial zoning, could commercial zoning come to my neighborhood in a few years?

That is why I am appealing to the Planning and Zoning Commission not to mix commercial zoning with residential on Old West Mountain Road. I am hopeful that the board is following legal obligations in that it has to consider all applications — and that at the Jan. 3 public hearing they will continue to enforce current zoning and not allow for amendments.

Michelle Woodman