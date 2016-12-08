Letter: Allowing rehab facility in contrast to town plan

To the Editor:

Dear Town Planner Joanne Meder and the Planning and Zoning Commission:

Undoubtedly, you have received several letters related to the proposed facility and I suspect that will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks. There are a variety of topics that have been brought up by our community that greatly concern many of us, and frankly, we are very concerned that the fabric of our neighborhoods that compelled us to buy our homes in Ridgefield will be compromised if the proposed commercial enterprise is allowed to move forward with what appears to be a spot zoning application specifically designed for this property. I think it is important for greater Ridgefield to understand that the building and property located at 162 Old West Mountain Road (“Sunset Hall”) is a historic location listed on the National Register of Historic Places. As a matter of fact, there is a “West Mountain Historic District” (of which Sunset Hall is a key part) which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. The National Register of Historic Places is managed by the National Park Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

As you know, the plan and vision for our town, including the conservation and preservation of such landmark locations, has been well constructed and documented in the Plan of Conservation and Development. Allowing any commercial facility in this or any other historic Ridgefield neighborhood would be a clear and direct contrast with our town’s plan and certainly contrary to the values and intentions of the National Register of Historic Places.

I continue to believe that the town’s Planning and Zoning commission will protect our neighborhood(s) and uphold the integrity/fabric of our residential areas as well as preserve this historic residential property by voting against the Mountainside proposal. Thank you.

Michael Trinkaus