To the Editor:
Broadening Ridgefield’s tax base, improving Main Street while maintaining Ridgefield’s quaintish [sic] life style should be the top priority for the selectmen.
We have spent thousands of tax dollars on economic development consultants without any change.
We know renting first floor, Main Street storefronts for office space only subtracts from a quaint Main Street. You took months to contemplate a food truck ordinance but have not been able to decide on first floor occupancy for years.
Currently you are discussing hiring a parking/development person at $20,000 a year to wrestle the problem. Adding to government bureaucracy is not the answer. Policy is the answer and you — BoS — are responsible for policy. Maybe after you have a policy, adding an administrative position might make sense.
But if you must, make it a contract/freelance position at half the salary with a commission incentive, split between the town and property owners, for every new business lured to Ridgefield.
Then the NIMBY problem — Not In My Back Yard. There are some “businesses” that have abandoned plans in town because of NIMBY.
While I understand the NIMBY concerns, there has to be a balance between special interests and community development.
The state wants to widen Main Street, straighten cross streets, add turning lanes, sync traffic lights for crossing safety. Baloney; don’t do it.
The state only wants to relieve Route 7 traffic at our expense. None of their goals will help Main Street.
Find a charming solution: raise the crosswalks slightly, lay Belgian block for differentiation, maintain the pedestrian crosswalk signs on Main and 35 and enforce the traffic laws.
Spending an extra two minutes in Main Street traffic isn’t a detriment. It’s part of Ridgefield living and may even provide a moment for people to glance into a storefront window and decide to buy something.
Jan Rifkinson
Letter: Better policy answer to town’s problems
By The Ridgefield Press on December 12, 2016 in Business, Commentary, Letters, Opinion, Town Government · 0 Comments
