Letter: Mountainside’s a zoning amendment Pandora’s Box

To the Editor:

My family moved to Ridgefield three years ago after an exhaustive search looking for the perfect community to raise our (now) four children. Growing up in Redding, I knew how incredible Ridgefield is, and how meticulous the planning has been over the years in order to keep it so.  

We closed on a home on three-acre zoning with the promise of space, privacy and low population density. Our home is one property away from the residential estate which Mountainside wishes to turn into a 40-bed rehab facility. We strongly believe in helping those in need and supporting people of all means and backgrounds. Neighborhoods however, are for families; not for disruption and profit.  

The drug and alcohol rehabilitation business has undergone a lot of change. According to alcoholrehab.com, “A decade ago, the average alcohol rehab cost was $1,400, but since then the amount these facilities are charging has skyrocketed. The better known rehab facilities now charge at least $10,000 for treatment.”  Mountainside, the private equity owned operator, plans to charge $60,000 per month without accepting insurance. Mountainside’s Ridgefield proposal would make it one of the most exclusive and expensive drug and alcohol treatment facilities in the country.  

This is a zoning amendment Pandora’s Box and would likely lead to expansion as we are seeing elsewhere. In New Canaan, residents spoke out and the P&Z board denied Silver Hill’s ($30,000/month) expansion into an abutting residence. In Scarsdale, residents are opposing Monte Nido’s ($34,000/month) efforts to open a center in a residential neighborhood. Cortlandt is also pushing back on similar plans in a residential neighborhood. Additional examples are abundant. Residents and the P&Z board should continue to protect our neighborhoods. We cannot set a precedent that neighborhoods are for anything other than families.

Steven and Elizabeth Gmelin

