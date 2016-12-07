Letter: When will bridge be completed?

To the Editor:

As we enter the height of the holiday season residents are faced with the Connecticut DOT’s version of a new quiz show, Guess If You Can, whether there will be single lane traffic at the Fox Hill bridge. It is well known that Malloy’s DOT with a billion dollar capital budget plus a multi-million dollar operating budget has difficulties in completing projects on time. It would be interesting to discover what the budget was on the project and whether it has gone over. We understand that unforeseen situations arise, which can delay a project, but the length of time to complete the work goes beyond the pale. At least 1-1/2 years and still counting. To put this in perspective, the Ravenel Bridge which connects Charleston S.C., to Mount Pleasant S.C., is the third longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere, 13,200 feet long, 575 feet high, eight 12 foot lanes including bike lanes and walking lanes came in under budget and completed in four years. Compare that with length of the Route 35 bridge and the relative time frames.

As businesses will tell you, the economy is not fully recovered, and they fight for every dollar. Having traffic backed up for three-quarters of a mile for shoppers cannot warm their hearts, and then never knowing when the delays will occur only exasperates the problem. Local officials are not to blame for this situation. They are at the mercy of the DOT. The question is when will the bridge be completed? One could ask Gov. Malloy that question, but as he has done many times, he would only blame previous administrations, and give a non sequitur answer.

Dick Moccia