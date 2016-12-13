Letter: Trust in Turmp is earned, not given

To the Editor:

Trump’s appointment of Steve Bannon as his “chief strategic counsel” is most informative. While most of Trump’s pre-election brain trust (Giuliani, Gingrich, etc.) have issues with women and anger and reality, even casual readers of Breitbart will acknowledge that Mr. Bannon is an angry little boy in a class by himself.

He has characterized himself as a Leninist: “Lenin wanted to destroy the state and that’s my goal, too.” (Daily Beast) Unfortunately, his initial plans for revolution appear to include straightening out “renegade Jews,” bashing minorities and immigrants, and pounding women back into the Dark Ages. Trump has the right to seek whatever counsel he chooses, but Bannon does seem an odd choice for someone allegedly attempting to unify the country after a contentious election.

Clearly, we are going to need an engaged free press to provide any level of transparency for this administration, but as Trump has made clear his entire public career, his idea of a free press is one that he can control. His gargantuan sense of personal privilege is just beginning to impose itself on the public sector, and while President Obama was correct in his call to give the new president a “chance to succeed,” I think we need to ask ourselves, “Succeed at what?” Undermining civil rights? Dividing Americans? Turning the White House into a branch of the family business?

Trust in leadership isn’t given; it’s earned. Given the deliberately divisive campaign he just ran, and the footsy game he keeps playing with the xenophobic, sexist, and racist elements of the right in this country, Donald Trump hasn’t earned jack yet. He needs to stop acting like a drama queen on steroids and start acting like a president, and we need to pay attention and see to it that he does. It’s called democracy.

Robert A. Cox