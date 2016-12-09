Letter: Private open house new at this year’s Stroll

To the Editor:

Heartfelt thanks to our loyal customers and friends who visited Craig’s Fine Jewelry on Friday and Saturday during Downtown Ridgefield’s 17th annual Holiday Stroll. It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces.

This year, we listened to the suggestions of our loyal customer base, and decided to do something different for the Stroll. We hosted our Holiday Stroll Party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., but as advertised, limited the first two hours to invited guests and their friends. With only 900 square feet of space, we hoped this would alleviate crowding issues.

Throughout the year many customers mentioned that our Friday night party had become out-of-control. During past Strolls we have experienced unfortunate behavior and our intent was to provide a safer and less chaotic environment.

We regret if anyone was unhappy with this change but we still welcomed over 1,100 people. We want Ridgefield and the surrounding towns to know how thankful we are for their patronage year after year; it is what keeps a small, family-owned store like Craig’s and others in business.

Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a happy and safe holiday season.

Bill Craig

President Craig’s Fine Jewelry