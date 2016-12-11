Letter: Health benefits known for later school start

To the Editor:

Programs like Kids in Crisis and Project Resilience are valuable assets to our community and demonstrate the real need to address adolescent stress, anxiety, substance abuse and depression in Ridgefield. During times of high anxiety and stress, the school brings in comfort dogs to help our children cope. While I recognize the value of these programs and applaud their work, I cannot help but wonder why we don’t do the one thing that has been shown time and again to reduce stress and anxiety, decrease the incidence of suicidal thoughts, and reduce risky behaviors in teens: start school later.

The mental health benefits of later start times are well documented in scientific literature. It is well established that insufficient sleep in teens is associated with health risk behaviors including smoking, drinking, stimulant abuse, physical fighting, physical inactivity, depression, anxiety, and suicidal tendencies. It is also a consistent finding among districts that have changed start times that students get more sleep when school starts later. Why continue to treat the symptoms without addressing the problem directly? Please support adolescent physical and mental health and start school later!

Gigi Christel