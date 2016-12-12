Letter: Protect neighborhood, say no to zone change

To the Editor:

We ask the Planning & Zoning Commission to say “No” to special permits for commercial businesses in residential neighborhoods!

My wife and I moved to Ridgefield with our two young boys in 2011 on a corporate relocation from southern Michigan. We wanted a town with safe neighborhoods, great schools, good dining, shopping, a dynamic church and a family community. We fell in love with Ridgefield for all these reasons and we are very happy here. But, we were disturbed when we recently found out that P&Z was exploring the possibility of offering a special permit allowing a commercial facility in our residentially zoned neighborhood.

This proposed for profit drug and rehab facility would serve an “elite” clientele and according to Mountainside’s proposal, could house up to 40 beds. According to Mathew Eakin, executive VP of Mountainside, the facility would be for CEOs and the uber wealthy. In our neighborhood meeting, he also said that if you need insurance you would not use this facility. Our issue is not with the need for drug and rehab facilities, but with changing the town plan to put a commercial enterprise in a residential neighborhood. All Ridgefield families should pay attention. If they consider a special permit in our neighborhood, yours could be next.

The reason we were willing to pay higher taxes and home prices was because we knew how much planning went into preserving Ridgefield and protecting its residents. We felt that our investment was safe. Families relocating from around the country with companies like IBM, PepsiCo, Praxair, MasterCard and others will look at this decision and decide if they can trust Ridgefield town leaders to protect their home investments and neighborhoods. We ask our elected officials at P&Z to say “No” to commercial development in our residential neighborhood.

Byron Brooks