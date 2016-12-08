Letter: Board should commit to later school start

To the Editor:

During the Dec. 12 Board of Education meeting, the BOE must enter a motion making a later high school start time a primary objective and priority of the 2017/18 school year and budget.

The medical consensus about the biological, psychological and sociological dangers of early high school start times is now extremely well-documented, based on extensive research, and clear. Last meeting, Dr. Lasky shared with the board her professional experience as a pediatrician as it relates to insufficient sleep in her adolescent patients as well as a letter signed by 70 local pediatricians, psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, nurses, and other health professionals who all support later start times for RHS. Additionally, nearly 800 parents, students, and community members have seen first-hand and/or educated themselves on the importance of adolescent sleep and have asked for a change by signing an online petition.

While not previously widely known or understood, at this point the risks of this early start to our children’s health and well-being cannot be ignored. The Board of Education should entertain no further debate about the medical conclusions and no further delay in pursuing a solution. Any failure to immediately act upon the prevailing medical evidence will indicate a disregard by the board for the health, safety, and well-being of our children.

Colleen Broderick