2016 FCIAC Winter Tour: Trinity Catholic

Before we start the HAN Network’s 2016-17 winter sports season, we set out to meet the FCIAC’s winter sports captains. The HAN Cruiser’s first stop was at Stamford’s Trinity Catholic on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

HAN Network sports director Frank Granito talked with the Crusaders’ boys and girls basketball and hockey team captains. You can watch those interviews below.

First up are the Trinity boys basketball captains: Jack Soucy, Peter Galgano and Cantavio Dutreil:

Frank talked with Trinity boys ice hockey captains: Connor Scanlan and Zachary Lockwood:

We also met with the four Trinity girls basketball captains, Sydney Bardsley, Brittany DeJesus, Sam O’Boy and Nefeli Shehaj, on Tuesday:

The HAN Network’s winter sports season kicks off with a boys ice hockey doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the newly minted Darien Ice House. Watch defending state champion Darien take on Hamden after New Canaan plays Notre Dame-West Haven. Coverage that Saturday begins at 3:40 p.m. on HAN.Network.

You can check out the rest of the schedule, featuring ice hockey, basketball, wrestling, indoor track and field and the FCIAC cheerleading championships, here (which is still being finalized). We’ll be adding more games in January based on the best matchups in the league.

During the fall season, HAN Network had more than 500,000 viewers streamed live Connecticut sports, news, lifestyle programming and more at HAN.Network and our partner websites.

