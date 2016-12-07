Girls hockey preview: Offense a concern for Ridgefield

At one point, Lauren Lubrano was worried that the Ridgefield High girls hockey program would not have enough players to field a varsity team this winter.

“Late in the spring and into the summer we thought there were only 12 to 15 players, based on graduation and players coming back,” said Lubrano, Ridgefield’s head coach.

The concern led the Tigers to forge a co-op program with Danbury High School, which has never had a team.

“It’s a help,” said Lubrano about the new affiliation. “The Danbury players played travel hockey, so it’s nice for them to compete on a high school team.”

Through the co-op, Ridgefield added four players from Danbury. Those additions have been augmented by the arrival of five freshmen (all from Ridgefield), boosting the Tigers’ roster to 21 heading into the 2016-17 season, which begins with tonight’s road game (8 p.m.) against Amity/North Haven/Cheshire at the Rinks in Shelton.

Now that Ridgefield has found enough players, it will search for another pivotal component: Goals.

“Our defense is strong,” said Lubrano. “My fear for this season is finding someone to put the puck in the net.”

The Tigers scored 72 goals last season, 65 of those by players no longer with the team. Meghan Hyatt (21 goals, 12 assists), Maddie Burns (16 goals, 10 assists), Ellie Garlick (four goals, 14 assists) and Meaghan McGowan (five goals, six assists) all graduated, while Jenny Guider (12 goals, four assists) and Rebecca Taylor (seven goals, five assists) headed to prep school.

In an attempt to generate offense, Lubrano has moved junior Kate McNicholas from defense to forward. McNicholas (one goal, four assists last season) will center Ridgefield’s first line, with classmate Gretchen Peters (two goals, three assists) on one of the wings. Freshmen Aubrey White and Zella Ertl and junior Olivia Alessandro are the leading candidates to join the top line at the other wing spot.

The Tigers’ remaining lines will come from a group that includes senior Emily Laramie; juniors Sarah Gillis, Nicole Potel, Sandi Turner and Hillary Albarracin; sophomores Victoria Nylen and Diana Gozman; and freshmen Mathilde Verbitsky and Kendal Mountain.

Led by smooth-skating senior Erin Schneider (two goals, four assists), Ridgefield’s defense looks to be impressive this season. Joining Schneider are sophomore returnee Lauren Whelan (one goal, five assists), junior Ciara Tonic (a Danbury High student), and talented freshman Chiara Signorelli.

Senior newcomer Lucy Briody (a synchronized skating competitor) and sophomore Elisa Petit should also contribute on defense.

Another plus for Ridgefield is the return of senior goalie Micheala Gleeson, a four-year starter. “She’s a tested, experienced player,” said Lubrano about Gleeson. “She knows she is going to be under pressure this season, but she is ready for it.”

Notes: Schneider, Gleeson and Laramie are Ridgefield’s captains.

The Tigers play their home opener next Wednesday (Dec. 14) at 3:30 against Conard/Hall at the Winter Garden Ice Arena.

Ridgefield went 10-11 lin 2015-16, losing to New Canaan in the conference quarterfinals and Darien in the state quarterfinals.

Burns and Hyatt both made the All-FCIAC first team last season. Garlick, Schneider and Guider were named to the All-FCIAC second team.