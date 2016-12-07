Letter: No good reasons to allow zone change

To the Editor:

We are writing to express our opposition to the potential rezoning of the historic Sunset Hall property on Old West Mountain Road in order to accommodate a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has faithfully preserved this area over the years and have helped make Ridgefield what it is today.

Our neighborhoods are zoned to protect their residential character. Now we have a request to suddenly change the nature of what is permitted to allow a commercial venture. It introduces all sorts of considerations such as the stress on roads and infrastructure, environmental questions regarding wetlands and runoff to the town’s backup water reservoir at Round Pond, impacts on neighboring wells from increased water usage and sewage waste, etc. How will the Town of Ridgefield be able to monitor this property and, once precedence is set, how will the town constrain further “reasonable” expansions to the facility?

Frankly, while we expect all of the questions can be answered, why should we even grant them consideration? We chose our neighborhood precisely because it is a residential neighborhood. Our house abuts this property. Why should we and our neighbors have to worry about a constantly changing staff and customers next door. There are no good reasons being offered as to why our peace of mind, safety and security should be compromised.

We ask the Planning and Zoning Commission to avoid a mistake that could hurt the town for years to come. There may be a need for rehabilitation facilities, but placing one on a historically residential street, literally surrounded by families, and a third of a mile from a school (Ridgefield Academy) seems like a very risky proposition to the health and well-being of our lovely town.

Daniel Armbrust

Rita Jedrziewski