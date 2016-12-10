About Town: Byrd flies in

I just saw in Today in History that Admiral Richard Byrd was the first person to fly over the South Pole. I remember meeting him with the Cub Scouts at the Community Center in Ridgefield. Do you remember the occasion or when this celebration took place?

George Besse knew the answer to this question, posed on Facebook’s “Old Ridgefield” group. “Admiral Byrd spoke at the Community Center on Oct. 19, 1956,” said George, who was an Explorer Scout at the time. “I was in the Honor Guard for the event and have a picture of the admiral speaking with our Troop 76.”

“I was there,” said Patrick Wahl, who grew up in Ridgefield and now lives in Colorado. “Admiral Byrd was a big deal, comparable to the astronauts of the next decade, so even preschool kids knew who he was.”

Admiral Byrd was a pioneer aviator and explorer who won the Congressional Medal of Honor and many commendations for bravery. His early expeditions to Antarctica were considered major feats, and were commemorated on a 1933 postage stamp.

According to Ridgefield Press accounts, Byrd was on a fund-raising tour for the Mauwehu Council of Boy Scouts.

“Admiral Byrd stopped in Ridgefield briefly Friday night, and was accorded a rousing welcome at the Community Center by more than 300 scouts, cubs, explorers, scoutmasters, and interested parents,” The Press said.

“Members of the Ridgefield Explorer Post kept the driveway open for the admiral’s car as he arrived with Paul Dean Arnold of Ridgefield [founder of Arnold Bakery], and was escorted to the porch where he was officially greeted by [First Selectman] Harry E. Hull. …

“In introducing Admiral Byrd, Mr. Hull pointed out that it was seldom that men made the history books while they were alive, but that had happened several times to the admiral.

“Admiral Byrd invited the scouts to accompany him on his next trip to the Antarctic, and said he noticed few grownups responded to the invitation. The enthusiasm of the youngsters died down as he explained that the base he will establish will be directly at the South Pole, the coldest place in the world, and very likely the thermometer would dip to 100 degrees below before the winter was over. …

“The admiral predicted that the Antarctic will be occupied from now on, and that expeditions will keep going down until at least 1959.”

He autographed several books, including a first edition of “Discovery,” owned by Nancy Carroll Draper and published after his first trip 28 years earlier.

The admiral’s 68th birthday would take place in a few days, so the gathering sang Happy Birthday.

Byrd never returned to Antarctica. Less than four months after his visit to Ridgefield, he died in his sleep of heart failure.—J.S.