Ball players help decorate lampposts

With the help of the American Legionnaires and their baseball players, lampposts in town were decorated again this season.

In past years, the Everett Ray Seymour American Legion Post 78 has helped the Caudatowa Garden Club decorate the lampposts on Main Street, Bailey Avenue, and Catoonah and Prospect streets.

For the past two years, the American Legion Post has performed this task on its own. This year, on Nov. 19, the Legionnaires were assisted by some of the young baseball players from the teams they sponsor. With their help, decorating the 54 lampposts was done in record time.