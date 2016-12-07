Missing Easton man found safe in Maine

The Easton man who had been reported missing by his family since Nov. 30 was found safe in Maine last night.

“Thank you for the help,” Easton police Chief Tim Shaw said Wednesday morning. “Nicholas Bodine was located in Maine last night.”

Bodine’s mother, Janet Haller, administrative assistant to the Easton first selectman, also confirmed that her son had been found safe.

“We are relieved and grateful that he was found safe,” Haller said. “We thank not only our friends and family for their support but also the efforts of Chief Shaw and the entire Easton Police Department.”

Shaw on Dec. 6 sent out a press release, asking the public if they had seen Bodine, 23, who was last seen by friends Nov. 30 in Milford.

Police supplied information about the car Bodine had been driving and asked anyone who had any information regarding his whereabouts or had seen him in their travels to call 911 so officers could check on his welfare.

Bodine is a 2011 graduate of Joel Barlow High School in Redding.