Thomas K. Barry, 68, of Ridgefield, husband of forty-three years to Katherine (Dick) Barry, died on Friday, December 2, 2016 at Danbury Hospital.

Mr. Barry was born in Springfield, MA, March 6, 1948, son of Thomas and Virginia (Stone) Barry. He attended schools in Massachusetts and Sacred Heart University. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past 36 years coming from Norwalk, Mr. Barry was an electronics technician with Gordon Products of Bethel.

He was a member of the Ridgebury Congregational Church.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Barry is survived by a sister and brother.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 11 a.m. in the Ridgebury Congregational Church, 605 Ridgebury Rd., Ridgefield, CT.

Interment will follow in Ridgebury Cemetery, Ridgefield with military honors.

There will be no calling hours.

Tom will be remembered fondly by his crazy sense of humor which not everyone could comprehend, but it would make you smile. His favorite movie was the “Quiet Man” that he must have watched over 1,000 times, thus was able to repeat every line. He was an avid NY Yankee fan and never missed a game. His favorite music group was the “Eagles” and even at times it would bring tears to his eyes. Tom often left sticky notes around the house with words of wisdom — he was deep. His one request was for his cremains be put into a large hour glass so that each time you turned it, he would be “working.” This showed his original way of thinking

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Barry’s memory may be made to the Ridgebury Congregational Church, 605 Ridgebury Rd.; Ridgefield, CT 06877.

Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.