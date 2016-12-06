The Ridgefield Press

Tuesday night weather forecast: Rain-snow mix likely

By The Ridgefield Press on December 6, 2016

The National Weather Service has forecasted a wintry mix to hit Ridgefield before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
According to the weather outlooks, temperatures will hover around 35 degrees with the chance of precipitation forecasted at 80%.
“Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible,” the service said.
As for those looking ahead to the Wednesday morning commute, the weather service said there’s a chance of rain before 8 a.m. with a “slight chance of drizzle or light rain” between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
