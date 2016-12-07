The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: Nov. 22-29

By The Ridgefield Press on December 7, 2016 in Business, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Seven houses worth a total of $6,932,500 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Nov. 22 and 29. The town received $17,331 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

533 Main Street: David R. and Cynthia A. Whitehouse of 328 Ridgebury Road to Michelle Desrosier, Nov. 23, $1,462,500.

94 Golf Lane: Brian Desrosier of Greenwich and Michelle E. Desrosier to Howard and Debora A. Bubb of El Dorado Hills, Calif., Nov. 23, $1,900,000.

14 Armand Road: Pasquale A. and Maria V. Carlucci, trustees, to David and Armin McCrea-Dastur of Randolph, N.J., Nov. 23, $1,025,000.

41 Farm Hill Road: Jon A. and Brenda Finkbeiner of Coldwater, Mich., to Jeffrey A., Ronald S. and Camille Konchalski of South Salem, N.Y., Nov. 23, $310,000.

45 Acorn Place: Karen A. Beadon to Mark D. Sirkin of Mount Kisco, N.Y., Nov. 29, $755,000.

363 Limestone Road: Kevin M. Fischer to Keith J. Clarke of Tuckahoe, N.Y., Nov. 29, $705,000.

1 Morganti Court: Rosemary Pantaleoni of 36 Catoonah Street to Alex and Deborah Perry of Danbury, Nov. 30, $775,000.

