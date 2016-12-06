Christmas will mean a pause to alternating one-way traffic

A Christmas pause to alternating one-way traffic at the state’s Route 35 bridge project will begin Monday, Dec. 19, to make it easier for shoppers to reach stores in Ridgefield’s commercial district during the last week of holiday shopping.

“In the last two weeks of December, we’re not going to alternate one-way traffic,” Charles Murad of the state Department of Transportation told The Press Monday, Dec. 5. “The week of the 19th and the week of Christmas.”

Until then, drivers can expect alternating one-way traffic Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Thursday, Dec. 8, with some interruptions on Friday as well, and likely some more alternating one-way traffic up until Dec. 19.

The changes come in response to a lobbying campaign led by Wayne Addessi, president of Addessi Jewelers on Main Street and a commercial landlord there.

“We’re receptive to the business owners, we really are,” Murad said.

“Great!” said First Selectman Rudy Marconi. “Appreciate the State of Connecticut’s consideration, and Mr. Addessi’s persistence with them to recognize the importance of shopping locally. I hope that all residents give similar consideration in supporting our local merchants during this holiday season — because that is what keeps our Main Street viable.”

Addessi had emailed First Selectman Marconi and Kathy Graham of Fairfield County Bank and the Downtown Ridgefield Association on the topic last Wednesday, Nov. 30, and followed up with a flurry of emails Thursday, Dec. 1, to Monday, Dec. 5, when the change was announced by Murad, the state Department of Transportation project engineer for District 4 construction, who’s overseeing the bridge project.

“I have written to you this past year regarding the Route 35 construction project,” Addessi said in a Dec. 1 email to Murad. “Yesterday I purposely drove through the location and found it took me 30 minutes to get through and onto my shop on Main Street. Time was 9:30.

“…I am a merchant and landlord on Main Street and acutely concerned how this project can harm shoppers and business during the holiday season. Can you postpone this project during December into January 10th in an effort not to impact commerce here? Online shopping is a huge option for consumers and this project can easily frustrate shoppers coming into town.”

After Murad announced the change on Monday, Addessi said he was pleased, but said this year’s problems with the bridge were only the latest in a long history merchants have endured, with construction projects tying up roads during the holidays.

“It all sounds better, however I go through issues like this every year in terms of projects on our main thoroughfares,” Addessi said.

He recalled Yankee Gas doing work on its lines in the village, and also the repaving of the parking lot off Bailey Avenue as projects that had thwarted shoppers in recent years.

“I like to see an effort to see an annual moratorium of sorts so I or others don’t have to worry,” Addessi said.

“I’m glad a kept the pressure on!” he added.

Murad outlined the decision Monday afternoon in a group email to First Selectman Marconi, Addessi, Graham, and Willing Biddle of Urstadt-Biddle Properties — another village building owner who had added his voice to Addessi’s. The Press and several state officials also received the email.

“I have contacted the contractor and subcontractors for the Route 35 project in Ridgefield and explained to them and the project team about the traffic backups that are affecting holiday shopping and impacting the local business owners,” Murad’s email said.

“We have all agreed that we will not switch Route 35 NB (northbound) traffic onto the new temporary bridge until well after the holiday season. The earliest date would be the second week of January. We do not want the traveling public to learn a new traffic pattern during the holiday season.

“We also agreed not to alternate one-way traffic on Route 35 from December 19, 2016 until January 3, 2016 (although it is allowed in the contract).

“I know the business owners were hoping for more relief, but this is the best I can do given our time constraints, schedule, and weather conditions,” Murad said. “We need to complete the temporary roadway paving before the asphalt plants close for the season. If we do not, it will add another season onto our schedule, because the asphalt plants will not reopen until the third week of April in 2017, and we would not be able to work through the winter.

“We will have alternating one way traffic when required for the next two weeks (December 5, 2016 through December 16, 2016) to complete the temporary roadway subbase and paving and other construction activities. I have tried to provide some relief to the traffic congestion problem for the business owners.”

Asked why the pause couldn’t start sooner — covering, say, the two weeks before Christmas — Murad pointed to work that had to get done before mid-December closing of the asphalt plants.

“I’d have to wait until the end of April for the asphalt plants to open up again. If I don’t get it paved by the 16th or so, that puts me back another two months.

“This week and next week, there will be alternating one-way traffic periodically, when required,” Murad said Monday. “We’re going to try to move the big crane across the street, we’re going to prepare the temporary roadway for paving … We have to pave. We have to get the trucks in and out of there — I can’t do that safely” without sometimes halting traffic.

Murad also said the job will take longer than a project of its size usually would, because the state had agreed not to work at night out of respect for residents of the nearby Fox Hill condominiums. Utility work related to the project has also slowed things up.

The bridge replacement is now expected to be completed sometime between the fall of 2017 and midsummer 2018, Murad said.