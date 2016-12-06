The Ridgefield Press

Easton police seek help finding missing man

By Nancy Doniger on December 6, 2016 in News, People, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Nicholas Bodine

The Easton Police Department is asking the public if they have seen Nicholas Bodine, 23, who. has not been seen by his family or friends since the night of Nov. 30.

Bodine was last seen in Milford, Police Chief Tim Shaw said. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or see him in your travels, you are asked to call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

The vehicle Bodine was last seen driving is a 2000 Saab 95, four-door, dark blue, with tinted windows. Connecticut plate # 884-ZBG.

The Saab has a very loud muffler and a left front headlight broken with black tape in it, Shaw said  Bodine is 5’8”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Bodine’s whereabouts is asked to call the Easton Police Department at 203-268-4111.

The Easton Police Department is at 700 Morehouse Road, Easton, Conn. — Nancy Doniger photo

