More alternating one-way traffic on Route 35 Wednesday and Thursday

Work will go on Friday at the state’s Route 35 bridge project by the Fox Hill condominiums, and on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Thursday, Dec. 8, drivers can expect lines of waiting traffic at the site, as “alternating one-way traffic” is planned.

The traffic situation on Friday should be back to “brief interruptions,” but could feature the long lines for alternating one-way traffic like today, according Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation.

Wodjenski notified the town of the plans by the contractor on the job, Baier Construction, in an email Tuesday morning, Dec. 6.