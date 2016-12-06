The Ridgefield Press

Rotarians sign up kids for Amber Alert

December 6, 2016

Rotarians Joel Third (left), Kathy Graham and Rich DeSerio and Ridgefield High School Interact Club member Erin Reilley.

The Ridgefield Rotary Club registered nearly 100 children in the Amber Alert registration database during the Boys & Girls Club’s Breakfast with Santa. The children had their photos and information entered into the encrypted database accessible only by state police in cases of emergency. Fairfield County Bank provided the grant to hold the event, as well as a piggy bank gift for the children, which was used during photo taking.

Ridgefield High School Interact Club members Erin Reilley, Samantha Sutcliffe and Spencer Jamieson assisted, as did Rotarians Rainer Gonet and Charles Schuller.

